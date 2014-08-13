MILAN Aug 13 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi confirmed on Wednesday he met European Central Bank President Mario Draghi but gave no details of their meeting, which came only days after Draghi called for faster action to reform Italy's sickly economy.

"Yes, I saw Draghi yesterday, I often see him," Renzi told reporters in Milan, but offered no further comment on the meeting.

The local Corriere dell'Umbria daily reported earlier that the two men met in Citta della Pieve, a small town in Umbria, north of Rome, where Draghi has a holiday house.

Last week, Draghi said that lack of structural reforms in Italy was holding back the economy, which fell back into recession in the second quarter of the year, according to official data. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi, writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Isla Binnie)