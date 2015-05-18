ROME May 18 The International Monetary Fund on Monday slightly raised its forecasts for Italy's economy this year and next and said Rome should take advantage of favourable external conditions to adopt much-needed reforms.

At the end of its annual article IV consultations with Italian authorities the IMF also said Italy's progress with privatising state assets had been "disappointing" and should be accelerated.

The Fund increased its forecast for Italy's gross domestic product growth this year to 0.7 percent from a 0.5 percent projection made in April, on the back of firmer-than-expected 0.3 percent quarterly growth in the first three months.

It marginally raised next year's forecast to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent previously.

The Fund said repairing the balance sheets of Italy's firms and banks after a three year recession was vital to foster a solid recovery and suggested that a state-backed vehicle could help jump start a market for banks' bad assets. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)