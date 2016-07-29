July 29 Italian EU harmonised consumer prices (HICP)
fell a preliminary 1.8 percent month-on-month in July and were
down 0.1 percent from the year earlier, the sixth consecutive
month of annual price deflation, data showed on Friday.
The HICP was slightly above the median forecast of -1.9
percent month-on-month, -0.2 percent year-on-year in a Reuters
survey of 12 analysts.
Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main
domestic price index (NIC), was up 0.2 percent on the month and
down 0.1 percent annually, also the sixth month of annual
deflation.
The lower month-on-month reading for the HICP is due to the
impact of summer discount sales for clothes and shoes. The NIC
index does not include items affected by temporary discounts.
The depth of deflation has been easing in the last few
months. The 0.1 percent year-on-year price fall seen in July
marked the highest reading since January for both the HICP and
the NIC.
Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at
0.6 percent year-on-year the NIC index in July, up from 0.5
percent in June. No core inflation data is available for the
HICP.
ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdown:
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
JULY JUNE MAY
Monthly change -1.8 0.2 0.3
Yr/yr change -0.1 -0.2 -0.3
Index (base 2015=100) 99.0 100.8 100.6
The NIC index:
Monthly change 0.2 0.1 0.3
Yr/yr change -0.1 -0.4 -0.3
Index (base 2015=100) 100.1 99.9 99.8
ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the
HICP in July:
Sector m/m yr/yr
Food -0.8 0.7
Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 0.1 2.0
Clothing -21.9 -0.2
Housing, electricity, fuel 0.2 -1.9
Domestic goods -0.5 0.3
Health spending 0.1 1.1
Transport 1.1 -2.2
Communications -0.9 1.5
Recreation 1.8 0.7
Education -0.1 1.0
Hotels, restaurants 0.3 0.9
Other goods, services -0.6 0.4