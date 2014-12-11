ROME, Dec 11 Italian industrial output was
weaker than expected in October, slipping 0.1 percent from the
month before and offering no sign of recovery for Italy's
recession-bound economy, data showed on Thursday.
National statistics institute ISTAT made no revision to
September's steep 0.9 percent monthly drop and said that in the
three months to October output was down 0.9 percent compared
with May-July.
That does not auger well for fourth quarter gross domestic
product, following the 0.1 percent drop in GDP in the third
quarter. Italian GDP data normally shows a close correlation
with industrial output.
A Reuters survey of 16 analysts had forecast output to rise
0.3 percent in October. Forecasts spanned -0.3 percent to +0.5
percent.
On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, October
industrial output was down 3.0 percent, following a 2.7 percent
drop the month before.
ISTAT gave the following details:
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION OCT SEPT AUG
Mth/mth pct change (adjusted) -0.1 -0.9 0.2
Yr/yr pct change (adjusted) -3.0 -2.7r -0.7
Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted) -3.0 0.3r -3.7
NOTE: BASE 2010=100.
(r) indicates revised figures.
ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group:
adjusted mth/mth pct change
OCT
Consumer goods 0.3
Investment goods 1.2
Intermediate goods -0.8
Energy goods -0.7
(Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer)