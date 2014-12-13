ROME Dec 13 Italy's economy minister expects
the European Central Bank to print money to buy government bonds
to ward off the risk of deflation, he said in an interview
published on Saturday.
The measure, known as quantitative easing, has split opinion
within the ECB and among euro zone finance ministers. Supporters
say it would help to revive the region's struggling economy and
opponents say it would encourage spendthrift states to borrow
more.
"I think we will arrive at a (programme of) quantitative
easing. It is necessary to avoid the risk, which is very high
today, of falling into the dangerous trap of deflation," Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview with Italian
newspaper La Stampa.
The interview was published on the same day that Jens
Weidmann, head of Germany's central bank, warned against
comparing the effects of quantitative easing in the United
States and Japan with its possible effect in the euro zone.
Weidmann said in an interview published in Italian newspaper
La Repubblica and several other European papers that having
common monetary policy but different financial policy and debt
levels tempted countries to run up more debt and "dump the
consequences on others."
Padoan, who said on Dec. 5 that Europe should move towards
quantitative easing, said in Saturday's interview the measure
would be "less effective" in Europe than in the United States,
which he said had a real single market.
