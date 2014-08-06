ROME Aug 6 Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said on Wednesday the country can emerge from recession
by continuing reforms and making its voice heard in the European
Union, and he repeated there was no need for a supplementary
budget this year.
Italy's economy, the euro zone's third-biggest, unexpectedly
slipped back into recession in the second quarter, data showed
earlier in the day.
"The way out is to continue the strategy of the government,"
Padoan said in an interview with RAI state television, saying
structural reforms, cutting red tape and increasing
competitiveness was vital.
"There's no supplementary budget around the corner. The
government is closely watching public finances and with
attentive spending controls there's no need for a budget."
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)