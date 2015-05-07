ROME/BRUSSELS May 7 Italy's public finance
difficulties look to be increasing after a recent court ruling
overturned a cash-saving pensions reform and imposed costs that
will show up in this year's budget deficit, sources said on
Thursday.
The constitutional court last week overturned provisions of
a 2012 reform by a previous Italian government. That reform
blocked inflation-adjusted increases in pensions of more than
1,400 euros ($1,576.40) a month for 2012 and 2013
.
Blocking those pension increases yielded savings of some 5
billion euros, or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product,
for Italy's public finances in 2012-2013. By restoring them, the
court's ruling could lead to larger budget deficits.
The current government, led by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,
had hoped the ruling would lead to upward revisions to the 2012
and 2013 deficits but would have little effect on this year.
However, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Thursday that European Union accounting rules meant the hit
would have to be taken this year instead.
"The rule seems unbendable," one of the sources said. "The
financial impact of the verdict must refer to the same year as
the verdict itself."
Italy has promised the EU it will lower its budget deficit
to 2.6 percent of GDP this year from last year's 3.0 percent,
the EU's ceiling. The latest developments will make this target
more difficult.
The government has said it will quickly adopt measures to
respond to the court's ruling while trying to limit the impact
on public finances.
The court did not spell out what action the government would
have to take, so it is not clear whether all the pensioners
affected must now be reimbursed or how long the government could
take to reimburse them.
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
