* GDP grew just 0.2 percent in Q2
* PM Renzi's approval ratings have plunged in last year
* Faces widespread opposition to reform plans
* Parliamentary majority looking fragile
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Aug 14 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's mounting problems were compounded on Friday when data
showed a long-awaited economic recovery is already losing steam.
Not much has been going right for Renzi lately. His approval
ratings have plummeted, his governing party is deeply divided,
his parliamentary majority is fragile and his economic reforms
are struggling to make an impact.
After assurances from Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan that they expected positive surprises as the recovery
picked up pace after three years of grinding recession, the
latest data provided little comfort.
Growth was just 0.2 percent between April and June,
statistics bureau ISTAT said, below analyst expectations and
slowing from 0.3 percent in the first quarter.
It is a familiar story for Italy, the euro zone's third
largest economy. Overall it has posted virtually no growth since
it joined the euro zone as a founder member 16 years ago, making
it the most sluggish performer in the bloc, even worse than
Greece.
The economy ministry said the data left Italy on track to
reach the government's 0.7 percent growth target for 2015. But
even this would again be less than half the projected euro zone
average.
It would also be a very poor return given a weak euro, which
should boost Italian exports, low oil prices and rock-bottom
interest rates generated by the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme.
The same favourable conditions are benefiting Spain, the
euro zone's fourth largest economy and which, having endured a
tough economic reform programme, is forecast to grow by more
than 3 percent this year.
LISTLESS
Italy's comparatively listless recovery, even if confirmed,
would not be enough to appreciably improve living standards or
bring down record high unemployment.
Giorgio Squinzi, president of employers' lobby
Confindustria, said Friday's data "unfortunately confirms that
there is no real recovery".
"The situation for Italy remains precarious and the recovery
is far from established," added Raj Badiani, senior economist at
IHS Global Insight.
Things have been going downhill for Renzi since his
Democratic Party (PD) won a record 41 percent at European
elections in May last year, three months after he became prime
minister by ousting his predecessor in an internal party coup.
Critics say his much touted reform agenda has lost momentum
amidst the usual mudslinging of Italian politics - something
Renzi himself strongly denies.
He can point to a strong performance by the Italian stock
market, which has risen 22 percent this year amid growing
foreign investment.
"No one has ever done so many reforms in such a short period
in the history of Italy," he said this month, echoing claims
made by his recent predecessors as he promised 35 billion euros
($39 billion) of tax cuts by 2018.
RATINGS DECLINE
But Renzi's ambitious plans no longer seem to convince so
many Italians.
His approval ratings have dropped by around 35 percentage
points over the last year, according to recent polls,
emboldening opponents outside and inside his party.
Meanwhile, evidence that his signature reforms - concerning
the education system, labour market and banking system - are
having a significant impact is hard to pin down.
Changes that make firing easier and give tax breaks to
companies that offer permanent contracts to staff have so far
failed to create the jobs that Renzi had hoped for.
Data this month showed a jobless rate of 12.7 percent in
June, up from 12.3 percent at the start of the year when the
reform kicked in. Unemployment among job-seekers below the age
of 25 hit an all-time high of 44 percent.
PD rebels say Renzi has taken the party too far to the right
and aim to sink his plans to abolish the Senate as an elected
chamber when parliament resumes in September.
He may no longer have a majority in the Senate, where 176 of
the 315 members have said they favour maintaining a system of
direct election. This could trigger the collapse of the
government and an early return to the polls.
The PD remains Italy's largest party, although its lead over
the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in second place has
shrunk sharply in recent months to around 6 points.
Renzi still has the advantages of a divided centre-right
opposition and no obvious rival in the PD. But the assumption
this time last year that he would dominate Italian politics for
years now looks far less certain.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by John Stonestreet)