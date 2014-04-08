ROME, April 8 Italy will fund 6.7 billion euros
($9.24 billion) of tax cuts in 2014 with spending cuts, higher
VAT revenues and by raising taxation of Italian banks' revalued
stakes in the central bank, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on
Tuesday.
Spending cuts will total 4.5 billion euros, and the higher
VAT revenues and indirect taxation on banks would together come
to 2.2 billion euros, Renzi told reporters.
The government also marginally raised its forecast of the
2014 fiscal deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product to
2.6 percent from 2.5 percent and lowered its forecast for
economic growth this year to 0.8 percent from 1.1 percent, Renzi
said.
Late last year Italy's government increased the value of the
Bank of Italy's share capital to 7.5 billion euros from 156,000
euros, a level that had not been changed since the 1930s.
($1 = 0.7249 euros)
