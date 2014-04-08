ROME, April 8 Italy will fund 6.7 billion euros ($9.24 billion) of tax cuts in 2014 with spending cuts, higher VAT revenues and by raising taxation of Italian banks' revalued stakes in the central bank, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday.

Spending cuts will total 4.5 billion euros, and the higher VAT revenues and indirect taxation on banks would together come to 2.2 billion euros, Renzi told reporters.

The government also marginally raised its forecast of the 2014 fiscal deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent and lowered its forecast for economic growth this year to 0.8 percent from 1.1 percent, Renzi said.

Late last year Italy's government increased the value of the Bank of Italy's share capital to 7.5 billion euros from 156,000 euros, a level that had not been changed since the 1930s. ($1 = 0.7249 euros) (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)