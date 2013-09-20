ROME, Sept 20 The Italian cabinet did not
discuss measures which would be needed to avert a politically
sensitive increase in sales tax at its meeting on Friday but
would tackle the issue in the next few days, Prime Minister
Enrico Letta said.
The main sales tax rate is due to rise by one percentage
point to 22 percent in October unless alternative funding
measures can be found. That has led to tensions within Letta's
coalition over demands by the centre-right partners that the
increase be put off.
"It will be discussed in the next few days, we did not speak
about it today," Letta told reporters after the meeting.