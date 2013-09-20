ROME, Sept 20 The Italian cabinet did not discuss measures which would be needed to avert a politically sensitive increase in sales tax at its meeting on Friday but would tackle the issue in the next few days, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said.

The main sales tax rate is due to rise by one percentage point to 22 percent in October unless alternative funding measures can be found. That has led to tensions within Letta's coalition over demands by the centre-right partners that the increase be put off.

"It will be discussed in the next few days, we did not speak about it today," Letta told reporters after the meeting.