MILAN Jan 28 Italian regional utility Iren on Saturday gave its much-awaited approval for a deal with its domestic peer A2A and France's EDF to reorganise Italy's second-biggest utility Edison .

After months of wrangling in December, EDF, which together with Italian holding company Delmi controls Edison, reached an agreement to win full control of Edison for 700 million euros ($919.24 million). Edison is worth $5.8 billion.

Earlier this week the Edison revamp risked a setback after Iren, which takes part in A2A-led Delmi, said it was not happy with some key elements of the deal, such as A2A's proposals for governance at power company Edipower.

"The board of directors of Iren SpA, held today, unanimously approved the terms of the preliminary agreement for the reorganisation of Edison and Edipower, following the further and positive negotiations with A2A," Iren said in a statement.

The board has also authorised Iren's executive committee to negotiate and sign the final agreements, it said.

"After a 'no' two days ago, all our requests have been accepted now, regarding both governance and a tolling agreement (for withdrawal of power generated at Edison)," a source close to Iren told Reuters.

Under the deal agreed in December, EDF would effectively swap Edison's 50 percent stake in Edipower for the Edison holding of the core Italian investors in Delmi. Integration between A2A, Iren and Edipower would create Italy's second-biggest power producer.

Iren, which would own 21 percent of Edipower, has won on its requests for tolling at market prices and for a "qualified majority" in voting on extraordinary issues at Edipower to protect its interests, the source said.

A2A would own 56 percent of Edipower.

The Delmi shareholders meeting is due later on Saturday.

EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Giancarlo Navach)