ROME, July 26 Five Italian fishing boats with 37
crew aboard were detained in Egypt after an inspection by an
Egyptian military vessel in international waters, Italian
officials said on Thursday.
Giovanni Tumbiolo, president of the fishing industry
association in the Sicilian town of Mazara del Vallo, the home
port of the vessels, told TGCom 24 television they had been
taken to Alexandria but he had few details on the incident.
"It is very strange that they were asked to follow the
Egyptian naval vessel to Alexandria," he said.
The foreign ministry in Rome said Italy's ambassador in
Cairo was in touch with Egyptian officials. Foreign Minister
Giulio Terzi, who had just returned from a visit to Cairo, would
contact his counterpart in Egypt, it added.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)