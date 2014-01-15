MILAN Jan 15 VTB Capital, the investment
banking unit of Russia's VTB, said on Wednesday it had
bought 9 percent of Italian M&A advisory firm Eidos Partners as
the two groups paired up to advise companies in Italy, Russia
and in the CIS countries.
The alliance is aimed at helping Russian companies grab
investment opportunities in Italy, VTB Capital said, in a sign
that a tentative economic recovery in the euro zone's third
biggest economy could lure back foreign investors.
At the same time, Eidos sees the agreement as a tool for
Italian companies seeking to strengthen their businesses in the
faster-growing Russian economy. The transaction's financial
details were not disclosed.
The Russian government owns a 60.9 percent stake in VTB.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)