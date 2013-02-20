By Michael Stott
ROME Feb 20 Regardless of who wins next
weekend's parliamentary election, Italy's long economic decline
is likely to continue because the next government won't be
strong enough to pursue the tough reforms needed to make its
economy competitive again.
Bankers, diplomats and industrialists in Rome and Milan
despair at how Italians are shifting allegiances ahead of the
Feb. 24-25 vote to favour anti-establishment upstarts and show
disgust with the established parties.
That makes it more likely that no bloc will have the
political strength to tackle Italy's deep-rooted economic
crisis, which has made it Europe's most sluggish large economy
for the past two decades.
Final opinion polls predict that the vote will deliver a
working majority in both houses for a centre-left coalition,
governing in alliance with technocrat former prime minister
Mario Monti. Political risk consultancy Eurasia assigns this
scenario a 50-60 percent probability.
But Italy's election for both chambers of parliament has the
potential to tip the euro zone back into instability if the
outcome does not produce that result.
The colourful cast of candidates includes disgraced media
tycoon Silvio Berlusconi, one of the world's richest men, the
bespectacled academic Monti, anti-establishment comedian Beppe
Grillo, who campaigns from a camper van, and Nichi Vendola, a
former communist poet who is the governor of Puglia.
Investors have so far taken a relaxed view, relying on polls
produced until the legal deadline for surveys of Feb. 10.
One of the best indicators that they are not worried:
Italian benchmark 10-year bond yields, which topped six percent
during the country's worst political moments in 2011, are now
trading around 4.4 percent, almost a full percentage point lower
than those of Spain.
Italian stocks have performed broadly in line with the wider
European market since January, despite the election and a wave
of scandals which has engulfed several leading Italian groups.
But observers in Italy are increasingly nervous that the
rosy election scenario favoured by investors may not work out.
A jaded electorate, angry about political corruption,
economic mismanagement and a national crisis that has
impoverished a once-wealthy member of the G7 club of rich
nations, could produce a surprise.
Pier Luigi Bersani, the standard-bearer for the centre-left,
is a worthy but lacklustre former minister whose party has been
linked to a banking scandal in the mediaeval Tuscan town of
Siena. Support for his party now seems to be fading.
Opponents have latched on to the fact that the ailing bank,
Monte dei Paschi, was run by a foundation dominated by
political appointees from the centre-left and accused Bersani's
party of presiding over a debacle that will cost taxpayers
hundreds of millions of euros.
CAMPER VAN POLITICS
Monti, dubbed "Rigor Montis" by one opponent for his
austerity policies which critics say hurt growth, is stuck in
fourth place and slipping. Detractors say he comes across poorly
on the hustings and has been hurt because he formed an election
alliance with two discredited centrist politicians who are
emblematic of the traditional politics which Monti disavows.
The big gainer in the final days before the election,
according to private surveys quoted by experts, is stand-up
comedian Beppe Grillo and his anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement. Grillo has been on a "tsunami tour" of Italy in a
camper van, filling piazzas with his ringing denunciations of
the country's political class. He campaigns mainly on the
Internet, where his widely read blog features a list of Italy's
parliamentarians convicted of a crime (it features 24 names).
"The big question is: what happens to Grillo?" said one
senior banker in Milan, speaking on condition of anonymity. "He
won't win but he could stop Bersani and Monti from getting
enough seats to form an effective government."
Under the electoral law in force for this poll, which almost
all Italians agree is in need of reform, voters cast ballots for
a party list. The coalition with the most votes is awarded
top-up seats in the lower house to give it a 55 percent
majority. But in the Senate, the top-up premium applies by
region.
Pollsters say the race is too close to call in a few
battleground regions but there is a good chance the centre-left
will fall short of a majority in the Senate, which has equal
law-making powers to the lower house.
A substantial vote for Grillo's movement - and some experts
suggest he could top 20 percent - could mean the new parliament
is filled with new, inexperienced, anti-establishment deputies
who may refuse to do deals with other politicians and block
legislation. Bersani and Monti could find themselves without a
workable majority in the Senate even in alliance - a scenario
which Eurasia believe has a 20-30 percent probability.
"It's hard to see Grillo's movement as a source of
stability," said one diplomat, speaking off the record. "There
is no chance they would be part of a coalition."
CONVICTION POLITICIAN
Ironically Grillo himself will not be entering parliament
regardless of how well his movement does. The shaggy-haired
63-year-old was convicted of manslaughter after three passengers
died when a jeep he was driving crashed in 1981, making him
ineligible for election under his own party's rules barring
convicted criminals from parliament.
"Grillo's agenda is just silly," said one leading Italian
columnist, speaking anonymously because his publication did not
allow him to be quoted in other media before the vote.
"It's a fuck off policy. He wants to leave Europe, set up
people's tribunals, halve public employees. It's the most
visible symptom of Italy's political crisis."
The 5-Star Movement is not the only anti-establishment force
threatening to make Italy ungovernable. The federalist Northern
League, which favours greater autonomy for northern Italy, is
polling around five percent nationally. Its leader Roberto
Maroni told Reuters last week he would use his seats in
parliament in alliance with the centre-right to block a
centre-left coalition and prevent it from governing.
The League is particularly important in the Senate as its
home region of Lombardy, where the party polls about 15 percent,
returns by far the most senators - 49 out of a chamber of 319.
Should Grillo's movement and the Northern League win enough
seats to deprive a centre-left coalition with Monti of an
overall majority, the most likely outcome is a "grand coalition"
of left and right, experts say.
Such a result would unsettle investors because it would be
likely to bring centre-right leader former premier Berlusconi,
76, back into government in a key role and Monti would be
unlikely to join it.
Berlusconi's own party has boosted its standing in polls
over the past month, helped by the former premier's veteran
campaigning skill and his dominance of the country's private TV
channels. But nobody apart from his own supporters believes he
is likely to win this time.
POPE FACTOR
Pope Benedict's unexpected resignation this month has pushed
the parliamentary election off the front pages in Italy, giving
Berlusconi less print space and TV air time to press his
populist message. The main beneficiary appears to be Grillo,
whose strategy of ignoring mainstream media and campaigning on
the Internet has been unaffected by the news from the Vatican.
Investors above all want a government which will tackle the
reasons for Italy's lacklustre performance. Italy has hardly
grown since the birth of the euro in 1999 and its economy has
slumped faster since the 2007 financial crisis than any other in
Europe except Greece. Last year, Italy contracted by 2.2
percent, according to official statistics.
Businessmen complain of three main obstacles: stifling
bureaucracy, labour laws which offer workers so much protection
that they encourage slack performance, and a dysfunctional court
system which makes it hard to enforce contracts and collect
debts. All are deep-rooted problems and none is likely to be
tackled effectively by a weak and divided government.
"Nobody in Italy is ready to make the reforms our country
needs right now," said the chief executive of a major Italian
company, speaking off the record.
"I am deeply convinced that without a major change in labour
flexibility, we will not be able to increase productivity. My
personal experience is that Italian labour is fantastic. But if
you take a very good worker and tell him his job is completely
safe, you will turn him into a slacker."
Italy's byzantine court system - where cases can languish
for years - and its legendary bureaucracy are major obstacles to
foreign investment and competitiveness, business people and
diplomats say. "Foreign companies are surprised by how hard it
is to get things done here which we all thought had been agreed
in Brussels 20 years ago," said one senior European diplomat.
Monti's technocratic government won plaudits from business
for reforming Italy's pension system but its efforts to reform
labour laws did not enjoy similar success. Monti's government
lasted 13 months until Berlusconi's bloc triggered its collapse
by withdrawing support. Some observers in Italy don't believe
that the next parliament's make-up will be nearly as conducive
to reform as the outgoing one.
MUDDLE-THROUGH OUTCOME
"I want to be optimistic but my best guess is that they will
keep to this muddle-through scenario in the next parliament with
lacklustre results for the economy," said a second senior
diplomat. "This country needs a new generation of political
leaders."
Key among the concerns of diplomats and business people is
the disparate nature of the centre-left coalition leading in
polls.
Bersani's election alliance is made up of four main parties,
stretching from the former communist Vendola through the
Christian left to socialists and centrists. If it is unable to
govern alone, as most polls predict, it will need the support of
Monti's bloc - itself made up of three parties.
Bankers fear that a government made up of seven different
groups of widely varying political hues is highly unlikely to
agree on the tough, radical reform measures the country needs.
"If we have a government made up of Bersani, Monti and
Vendola, they will argue all the time," said the chief
executive. "Bersani and Vendola's capacity for reform is almost
zero." Comparing the present Italian centre-left candidate to
the former German chancellor whose successful labour reforms
belied his socialist roots, he added: "Bersani is no Schroeder".
Bersani's economic spokesman Stefano Fassina insists that
the centre-left fully understands the urgency of Italy's
economic plight and is committed to deliver on measures to stop
the rot. But he puts the emphasis on making the public sector
more efficient and persuading Berlin to tone down budget
austerity at a European level rather than pursuing labour reform
in Italy. Fassina insists that public commitments by Bersani and
Vendola on an agreed programme will minimise disagreements but
he does admit to concern about how a centre-left administration
could work with Grillo's unpredictable forces.
"It's impossible to have any discussions with Grillo as a
party," he said. "We hope that in parliament some of his MPs
will be pragmatic enough to agree on reasonable measures."
With so much uncertainty about the election and the chances
fading of it returning a strong, stable reformist government, it
is hard to avoid the conclusion that Italy's slow, steady
economic decline will continue regardless of the result.
"We've seen a steady economic decline in Italy over the past
20 years and it's very hard to see any outcome from this
election which will reverse that. The reforms which would really
get the country going again are out of reach," concluded the
European diplomat.