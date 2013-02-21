BERLIN Feb 21 The German president of the
European Parliament, once compared to a Nazi concentration camp
guard by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, warned
Italians on Thursday not to back the scandal-ridden media tycoon
at the ballot box.
Martin Schulz is the latest in a line of German politicians
to express fears about a possible Berlusconi comeback largely
due to worries he will halt Rome's reform drive that has helped
to lift investor confidence in the euro zone.
"Silvio Berlusconi has already sent Italy into a tailspin
with irresponsible behaviour in government and personal
escapades," Schulz was quoted as saying in German daily Bild.
Berlusconi has been sentenced to prison for tax fraud and is
on trial for having sex with an under-aged prostitute.
In quotes not printed in the paper but sent in an advance
copy of the report, Schulz went on to urge Italians to vote for
continued reforms.
"Much is at stake in the forthcoming elections, including
making sure that the confidence built up by (Prime Minister)
Mario Monti is not lost. I am very confident that Italian voters
will make the right choice for their country."
There is bad blood between Berlusconi and Schulz, a Social
Democrat.
In 2003, the then Italian prime minister said he would like
to suggest Schulz, who had criticised his policies, for the role
of a Kapo in a film on Nazi concentration camps. A Kapo was a
camp inmate given privileges for supervising prison work gangs.
Berlusconi later brushed off the comment, saying he was
being ironic and had referred to a television comedy series.
Merkel herself, who has supported Monti's austerity drive
and has a difficult relationship with Berlusconi, has kept mum
on who she would like to see lead the euro zone's third biggest
economy.
Monti risked embarrassing her this week by saying Merkel did
not want the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to win, following
Berlusconi's remark that Monti would join forces with the PD
after the election "with Merkel's blessing".
Polls suggest the PD is likely to win control of Italy's
lower house in the Feb. 24-25 vote. Monti's centrist alliance is
trailing in fourth place, but the PD may need its support to
control the upper house of parliament and form a government.