MILAN Dec 12 Italy's electricity demand fell 1.9 percent in November to 27.1 billion kilowatt hours, from a year earlier, the country's electricity grid operator Terna said on Monday.

Adjusted for the impact of the temperature during the period, electricity demand was down 2.0 percent, it said adding that the number of working days in the month were the same as a year earlier.

In the first eleven months of the year, electricity demand was up 1.1 percent, it said.

