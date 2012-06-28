ROME, June 28 Italy's employers lobby
Confindustria on Thursday slashed its growth forecasts for this
year and next, saying the country's economy, the euro zone's
third biggest, had fallen into "an abyss."
Confindustria estimated the economy would contract by 2.4
percent in 2012, compared with a forecast in December of a 1.6
percent fall. Gross domestic product would fall 0.3 percent next
year, compared with a previously forecast 0.6 percent increase.
The deeper-than-expected contraction will slow Italy's
deficit reduction, with the shortfall seen at 2.6 percent of GDP
in 2012 and 1.6 percent in 2013. Previously, Confindustria put
the deficit at 1.5 percent of GDP this year, and 0.1 percent in
2013.
Italian debt will rise from 2011 to 125.7 percent of GDP
this year, and 125.8 percent in 2013, Confindustria said. Debt
was at 120.1 percent of GDP last year.
"It seems to me we're in the abyss," said Luca Paolazzi,
head of Confindustria's research unit.
"We're not in a war but the economic damage caused so far is
equivalent to a conflict and the most vital and valuable parts
of the Italian system have been hit: manufacturing industry and
the young generations," he said.