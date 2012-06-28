ROME, June 28 Italy's employers lobby Confindustria on Thursday slashed its growth forecasts for this year and next, saying the country's economy, the euro zone's third biggest, had fallen into "an abyss."

Confindustria estimated the economy would contract by 2.4 percent in 2012, compared with a forecast in December of a 1.6 percent fall. Gross domestic product would fall 0.3 percent next year, compared with a previously forecast 0.6 percent increase.

The deeper-than-expected contraction will slow Italy's deficit reduction, with the shortfall seen at 2.6 percent of GDP in 2012 and 1.6 percent in 2013. Previously, Confindustria put the deficit at 1.5 percent of GDP this year, and 0.1 percent in 2013.

Italian debt will rise from 2011 to 125.7 percent of GDP this year, and 125.8 percent in 2013, Confindustria said. Debt was at 120.1 percent of GDP last year.

"It seems to me we're in the abyss," said Luca Paolazzi, head of Confindustria's research unit.

"We're not in a war but the economic damage caused so far is equivalent to a conflict and the most vital and valuable parts of the Italian system have been hit: manufacturing industry and the young generations," he said.