MILAN May 25 An initial public offering of Italian air traffic controller ENAV is expected to value the state-owned group at 1.8-2 billion euros, two sources close to the deal said, allowing the government to pocket up to 1 billion euros from the sale.

Italy plans to list as much as 49 percent of ENAV and use the money to cut its 2.2 trillion euro ($2.5 trillion) public debt.

The IPO of ENAV is expected to take place at the beginning of July. Italy's privatisation push has stalled after the successful market listing of the post office late last year.

The government is under pressure to meet an ambitious target of 8 billion euros in proceeds from privatisations this year and could sell another stake in the post office in coming months. ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)