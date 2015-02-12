Kenya to import sugar after drought causes shortage
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
MILAN Feb 12 Italy is trying to wrap up the planned sale of a 2 billion euro minority stake in top utility Enel by end-March, paving the way for more asset disposals, sources close to the matter said.
The Treasury, which owns 31 percent of Enel, last year said it wanted to sell up to 6 percent of the utility by the end of 2014, but postponed the sale because of choppy financial markets.
Better market conditions in Italy and a welcome period of political stability following the election of a new president last month, have convinced government officials that a sale by the end of March would make sense.
"The Treasury wants to show it can lure foreign investors and pull off a successful deal," a financial source close to the matter said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes, editing by James Mackenzie)
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
* Fiscal 2018 outlook in line with year just ended (Recasts, adds analyst comment)