EU defence plans aim to support NATO -Juncker
PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday EU's plans to deepen security and defence ties were not aimed at weakening NATO.
ROME, June 18 Italy's energy bill is expected to rise to 66.5 billion euros ($83.96 billion) in 2012, up around 6 percent from a year earlier despite a crisis-led fall in domestic consumption, Italy's association of oil producers said on Monday.
For crude alone, Italy is expected to pay 36.7 billion euros from 34.7 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7921 euros) (Reporting By Antonella Cinelli and Stefano Bernabei, Writing by Lisa Jucca)
PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday EU's plans to deepen security and defence ties were not aimed at weakening NATO.
LONDON, June 9 A shock British election result that left no single party with a clear claim to power hit sterling on Friday and left the dollar on course for its best week in over a month, while world shares headed towards their first weekly fall since April.