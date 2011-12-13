PARIS Dec 13 Italy should carry out privatisations to soften spending cuts and consider trimming its stake in Eni, the head of the main Italian employers' organization said in an interview with La Tribune.

"It's not written in stone that the state must control 30 percent of the energy company Eni," Emma Marcegaglia told the French business daily.

Italy's technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti has sparked union protests by introducing a 30 billion-euro ($40 billion) austerity programme including a state pension freeze since taking over from Silvio Berlusconi last month.

"The Monti government has adopted an austerity plan that no left- or right-wing coalition would have managed," Marcegaglia said in her interview, adding that its proposals to promote growth were "positive, but not enough." ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)