BOLOGNA, Italy, June 4 German utility E.ON
is committed to building a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal off the north-west coast of Italy in spite of the
overcapacity that is threatening to mothball some gas projects
in the country.
"We are definitely committed," E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen
said on the sidelines of a conference.
E.ON and Italian regional utility Iren are
planning to build a floating regasification unit 12 miles off
the Tuscan coast by converting an LNG carrier.
The OLT Offshore LNG Toscana plant, which will have an
annual capacity of 3.75 billion cubic metres, is estimated to
cost around 600 million euros ($782 million), according to the
project's website.
Some observers have expressed concern about the feasibility
of the project in the face of rising costs, uncertainty over gas
sourcing for the plant and flagging gas consumption in Italy.
Consumption in the country fell around 3 percent on the year
in 2012 and the head of gas transport group Snam said
he expected consumption to fall 3-4 percent this year.
"There's always overcapacity sometimes but infrastructure is
not happening for next year, it's happening for a generation,"
Teyssen said.
Italy, which imports some 90 percent of its energy needs,
gets more than half of its gas from Algeria and Russia and the
government is keen to develop LNG terminals to help diversify
supply.
"I think it's an absolute strategic must for this country.
We support it," Theyssen said.
