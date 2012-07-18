ROME, July 18 Italian Finance Minister Vittorio
Grilli on Wednesday downplayed concerns that the European
Union's permanent bailout fund will not be operational
immediately due to delays in approval by member states.
Implementation of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has
been held up by a complicated approval process in various
countries, including Germany, where the constitutional court
will not rule on the issue until September.
"I don't think there's any cause for alarm due to the delays
for discussion or in high courts," Grilli told a parliamentary
commission. "The fact that the ESM will not be operational from
this July should not be a worry because there is the EFSF," he
said, referring to the existing bailout mechanism.