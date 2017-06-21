MILAN, June 21 Shareholders in Italy's fourth
biggest supermarket chain Esselunga have reached an agreement
that envisages the future listing of the group, two sources
close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Esselunga, founded by late entrepreneur Bernardo Caprotti,
is 70 percent owned by Caprotti's second wife Giuliana and their
daughter Marina.
The rest of the company is owned by Caprotti's two children
from his first marriage, Giuseppe and Violetta, who have been
locked in a legal dispute with the rest of the family over their
father's estate.
The sources said both sides of the family had reached a deal
to merge the supermarket chain with Villata Partecipazioni, the
unit that owns its real estate assets, and then proceed with a
market listing.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by
Agnieszka Flak)