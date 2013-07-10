ROME, July 10 Italy on Wednesday welcomed a
European Union proposal to create an agency to rescue or shut
failed banks and called for its rapid adoption, setting up a
dispute with Germany which has criticised the proposal.
The measure "will contribute to increasing confidence and to
the stability of the banking system," Prime Minister Enrico
Letta said in a statement, adding that the agency should be set
up "as soon as possible".
A German government spokesman said on Wednesday that
Brussels' proposal would give the European Commission powers not
set out in current treaties and end up delaying moves toward a
banking union.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)