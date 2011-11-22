BRUSSELS Nov 22 Italy's new prime minister said on Tuesday his government is committed to a balanced budget in 2013, but offered no new details on how he will deliver deep cuts to the country's heavy debt.

Speaking following his first meetings in Brussels since taking office, Mario Monti said he was determined to win back investor confidence as Italy's short-term borrowing costs surge to levels seen as unsustainable.

"We can get to the bottom ... to the heart of structural reforms in Italy," Monti said, flanked by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso. "As for the fiscal policy commitments, I said a moment or two ago that my government would respect commitments already made on 2013 and that target," he said.

Monti's new government of technocrats, supported by almost all Italy's main parties, will focus first on enacting austerity measures passed by the previous government of Silvio Berlusconi. These measures aim to balance the budget in 2013 and halt the rise in Italy's debt pile. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)