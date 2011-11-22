* Monti tries to persuade investors, EU he can deliver
* In Brussels, Monti short on details over cutting debt
(Adds Monti comment)
By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 22 Italy's new prime
minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he is committed to turning
around the country, but he offered no new details on how he will
deliver broad reforms to invigorate the euro zone's
third-largest economy.
Speaking following his first meetings in Brussels since
taking office, Monti said he was determined to win back investor
confidence after Italy's short-term borrowing costs surged to
levels seen as unsustainable, striking the 17-nation euro zone
to its core.
"We can get to the bottom... to the heart of structural
reforms in Italy," Monti said, flanked by European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso.
"As far as the issue of public finances goes, I've already
said ...that, in general terms, we'll respect the commitments
undertaken by my government," Monti told a news conference.
Monti's new government of technocrats, supported by almost
all Italy's main parties, will focus first on enacting austerity
measures passed by the previous, scandal-plagued government of
Silvio Berlusconi.
These measures aim to balance the budget in 2013 and halt
the rise in Italy's debt, which is already around 120 percent of
gross domestic product.
INTEGRATIONIST
Monti has secured huge support from a parliament spooked by
a sudden jump in Italian borrowing costs, but he could face a
battle as he tries to win backing for greater austerity or to
implement a pledge to liberalise the economy.
Italian 10-year bond yields rose slightly on Tuesday to 6.73
percent in a sign of continuing stress in markets
unnerved by a T-bill auction that saw Spain's short-term
borrowing costs hit a 14-year high.
The European Central Bank has been sporadically buying
Spanish and Italian government bonds to prevent prices spiking
to unaffordable levels, but the limited, stop-go purchases have
failed to provide durable relief.
Under Berlusconi, opaque pledges and a lack of detail on
measures to speed up deficit reduction undermined investor
confidence that the country has yet to regain.
Monti, a former EU competition commissioner who favours
greater European integration, evaded questions about his
economic plans, and said his talks with Barroso were very
general, particularly on budget issues.
Asked specifically about whether Italy would achieve a
balanced budget for 2013, Monti said: "We didn't get into that
in specific terms with President Barroso."
"We discussed it only in general terms for the European
Union, and not for Italy," he said. "That was the issue of
whether you need to take into account the economic cycle in
determining how (countries) do in meeting their objectives."
Monti, who also met the President of the European Council,
Herman Van Rompuy, said that his new government was focused not
only on fiscal discipline but also on boosting economic growth.
"There will be a strong element of continuity as regards
Italy's fiscal consolidation efforts," he said. "But there will
be more attention paid to growth."
(Additional reporting by Christopher Le Coq and Luke Baker;
Editing by John Stonestreet)