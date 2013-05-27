* Closing of procedure seen freeing up 12 bln euros for Italy

* Money could be used to reduce youth unemployment, tax property

* OECD's Padoan expects government bond yields to fall further

* EU tells Italy to make public admin, banking more efficient

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, May 27 The European Commission will recommend lifting tight controls on Italy's public spending imposed in 2009 when Rome breached the European Union's deficit ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, an EU source said on Monday.

The decision on ending the so-called excessive deficit procedure is being closely watched in Italy, which has imposed a series of painful budget cuts while fighting the longest recession in its postwar history.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta, who has pressed the EU to focus on boosting economic growth as well as controlling public finances, said exiting the excessive deficit procedure would not have an immediate impact on public finances but would leave more room next year.

"The Commission will recommend Italy exits from the excessive deficit procedure on Wednesday. Then it will be up to the states to confirm the proposal," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said the recommendation will be accompanied by a series of conditions including maintaining the budget deficit below the EU limit of three percent of gross domestic product, cutting public debt which is expected to top 130 percent of GDP this year and reforming the banking sector.

"Closing the procedure has an impact on the 2014 budget, it doesn't free up resources for this year," he told reporters.

Italian officials have said that closing the procedure and ending the strict EU monitoring of Italian public spending will free up resources of up to 12 billion euros ($15.52 billion), although Regional Affairs Minister Graziano Delrio said the total may be lower.

"The closing of the procedure alone allows us to boost spending by between 7 and 10 billion euros, 12 billion euros in the most optimistic forecast," he told the daily La Stampa newspaper.

Delrio said the money could be used to reduce Italy's soaring youth employment and cut a deeply unpopular property tax, although Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni has refused to be drawn on possible measures the government may take.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

Letta said on Monday the upcoming EU summit in June would discuss measures to ease tight constraints on public finances, including removing investment spending from public deficit calculations.

Successive Italian governments have pressed to have investment spending removed from deficit calculations but have encountered stiff resistance from Germany, the EU's largest and strongest economy.

A spokesman for EU Commissioner Olli Rehn said it would make proposals on investment spending in the next few weeks.

Pier Carlo Padoan, chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, said in an interview with La Repubblica he expected a further, significant fall in government bond yields once the EU ends the excessive deficit procedure.

Italy's borrowing costs have fallen from the crisis levels, helped by pledges of support from the European Central Bank and the tide of Japanese money unleashed by Tokyo's expansive fiscal policies. Yields on 10-year government bonds are currently just over 4 percent, 268 basis points higher than their more trusted German equivalents.

According to Italian media reports, the Commission will ask Italy to continue with "fiscal consolidation at a pace that is appropriate but compatible with growth" and to keep a primary surplus. ($1 = 0.7734 euros)