MILAN, April 30 Italy's new government wants to
renegotiate the pact of stability with the European Union, the
industry minister said in an interview on Tuesday.
Flavio Zanonato said Italy needed to pursue a credible
economic policy to maintain its reputation in Europe and keep
the spread between Italian and German bond yields low.
"But we are also interested in renegotiating with the union
the pact of stability," he told La Repubblica newspaper.
Zanonato said other countries such as France were calling
for similar actions.
"In particular it should be possible to exclude from the
pact investment spending," he said.
Italy's new Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday his
right-left coalition government would press for a change to the
European Union's focus on austerity and pursue economic growth
and jobs.
He said he would visit Berlin, Brussels and Paris this week
to put forward his case.