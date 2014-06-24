* Says if Europe ignores growth, stability is impossible
* Not seeking rule change but more flexibile interpretation
* Commission president choice must be part of wider package
By James Mackenzie
ROME, June 24 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi called on Tuesday for a change of course in Europe, saying
that austerity policies on their own could not guarantee fiscal
stability in the face of rising unemployment and economic
stagnation.
Speaking in parliament ahead of this week's European Union
summit, Renzi said Italy was not asking for a relaxation of EU
budget rules but for existing rules to be flexibly applied in
exchange for commitment to a package of domestic structural
reforms that Italy would achieve by 2017.
"It is obvious that the trade-off between the reform process
and the use of the margins for flexibility which already exist
and which are available to member states is what has always
happened," he said.
Renzi said that when Italy takes over the rotating EU
presidency next month, he would outline a "1,000 day" programme
for which he would seek parliamentary approval and that would be
achieved by May 2017.
Speaking as leader of a country that has seen no economic
growth for more than a decade and that has a youth unemployment
rate of more than 40 percent, Renzi said the "high priests" of
austerity risked condemning Europe to stagnation.
"The treaty obliges us to look at growth and stability as
elements which go together. There can be no stability possible
if there is no growth in Europe and economic policies of recent
years have failed because of this," he said.
Renzi said the discussion on the next president of the
European Commission, one of the main sticking points before the
June 26/27 summit, had to take account of the result of last
month's European parliamentary elections in which the
centre-right took the most seats.
But it could not be a simple matter of following the
election result, he said.
The process of appointing the next Commission president, one
of the most powerful positions in the 28-member bloc, has been
overshadowed by Britain's fierce opposition to former Luxembourg
Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, the Brussels insider backed
by most other member states.
Renzi, who attended a meeting of centre-left leaders in
Paris on Saturday which agreed to back Juncker, said the
decision on the presidency had to be part of a broad discussion
on policy and on who should fill other top bloc posts, including
head of the European Council or the foreign affairs chief.
"It's impossible to imagine a process that stops Europe
having a broad overall view," he said.
