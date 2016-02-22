* Italian paper calls for changes to euro zone fiscal rules
* Italy wants to turn ESM into European Monetary Fund
* Rome in dispute with the EU Commission to spend more
(Adds details on migration and ESM, ECB comments)
ROME, Feb 22 A common European Union policy to
manage external borders and cope with the refugee crisis should
be funded with common resources, including through the issuance
of EU bonds, Italy said on Monday.
In a report prepared by its finance ministry, Italy also
urged changes to euro zone fiscal rules in the light of weak
growth and inflation.
The country's prime minister, Matteo Renzi, is locked in a
dispute with the European Commission over his 2016 budget and
has demanded flexibility to allow him to cut taxes and spend
more, but he is unlikely to obtain what he has asked for within
existing rules.
"In the presence of protracted modest growth rates and
exceptionally low inflation even the extraordinary measures put
in place by the European Central Bank are proving insufficient,"
said the paper published on the government's website.
"A framework designed for normal conditions of growth and
inflation has proved incapable of tackling effectively the
impact of very low nominal growth on potential growth and on
debt dynamics," it said.
Italian gross domestic product grew less than expected in
the third and fourth quarters of 2015, leaving prospects for
this year looking much weaker than the government's official
forecast of 1.6 percent growth.
Italy's public debt of around 133 percent of gross domestic
product is the highest in the euro zone after Greece's, and
Renzi has argued that tough EU rules on debt reduction, known as
the "fiscal compact," risk being counter-productive.
EU BONDS
The 9-page paper, titled "A Shared European Policy Strategy
for Growth, Jobs, and Stability", also called for a common
European response to the refugee crisis, the worst wave of
migrants seen in the continent since World War Two.
Most migrants come to Greece and Italy through Turkey and
Libya fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and
Asia. EU plans for sharing the costs of the crisis have so far
produced little result.
"A long-term refugee policy is required as the phenomenon is
expected to last," the Italian paper said.
Plans for a common management of EU's external borders
"would justify the recourse to a mutualized funding mechanism
which could entail issuance of common bonds," the paper said.
The Commission has used the EU budget as collateral to issue
bonds to provide emergency money to EU countries in financial
stress, but plans to step up the issuance of bonds have
repeatedly failed, as richer countries such as Germany fear an
increase of their funding costs.
The Italian paper also called for a common euro zone
unemployment insurance scheme and backed the idea of a finance
minister for the whole euro zone and a common treasury, ideas
voiced in the past by the European Central Bank, and the
governments of Germany and France.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is equipped
with capital of 700 billion euros, should also become a European
Monetary Fund to "fully exploit the benefits of this pool of
resources," the paper said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones in Rome and Francesco Guarascio in
Brussels; additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels
and Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt; editing by Steve Scherer)