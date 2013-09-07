CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 Italy and the European
Commission have agreed that Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will
have to carry out a larger-than-expected capital hike, cut costs
and reduce its large government bond holdings in order to win a
EU green light for state aid.
Rome has offered 4.1 billion euros of state loans to Monte
Paschi, Italy's No.3 bank, in order to prop the
lender, which has a weak capital position following a
derivatives scandal and big Italian bond investments.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia and
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni reached a broad political
agreement on Monte Paschi at a meeting on the sidelines of a
business gathering in Cernobbio, on the shores of Lake Como.
Almunia told a news conference he expected the EU's
executive to formally give its green light to the state aid
package for Monte Paschi over the next two months, once the
tougher conditions are incorporated into the bank's
restructuring plan.
The bank had originally planned a capital increase of 1
billion euros.
