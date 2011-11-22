BRUSSELS Nov 22 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday his new government was focused on fiscal discipline but also on boosting economic growth.

"There will be a strong element of continuity as regards Italy's fiscal consolidation efforts," Monti said during a visit to Brussels. "But there will be more attention paid to growth," he told reporters, flanked by Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council. (Reporting By Robin Emmott and Christopher Le Coq; editing by Jan Strupczewski)