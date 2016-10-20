(Adds Sechin quotes)

VERONA, Italy Oct 20 Igor Sechin, the chairman of Russian oil giant Rosneft, said on Thursday the company will carry out whatever instructions it is given by the Russian government regarding a freeze on oil output.

"Rosneft is going to carry out any instructions from the Russian Federation's Energy Ministry," Sechin told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference in Italy. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)