ROME, July 20 Prsecutors in southern Italy have
opened a criminal probe into possible manipulation of Euribor,
the euro-priced counterpart of scandal-hit Libor bank-to-bank
lending rates, two Italian consumer groups said on Friday.
Following complaints filed by Adusbef and Federconsumatori,
the two consumer groups said they had received confirmation from
prosecutors in the town of Trani that it was looking into
potential fraud and serious manipulation of markets.
The prosecutors' office in Trani, a small town in the
southeastern region of Puglia, has made a specialty of
high-profile investigations of international financial
institutions, on the basis of complaints by Adusbef and
Federconsumatori.
The office is currently investigating the big ratings
agencies, Moody's, Standard and Poor's and Fitch.