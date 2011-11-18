ROME Nov 18 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti took a cautious stance on creating a bond issued jointly by the euro zone, saying on Friday he had supported the idea as an economist but wanted to speak to European partners before taking an official position.

"It seems appropriate, before forming an idea, not as an economist but as prime minister and finance minister of the Italian Republic, it seems important on all these issues, to have had an informal, frank and in-depth occasion with the leaders of France and Germany as well as the European authorities before definitively fixing my ideas," he told reporters.

Monti meets European Commissioner Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Tuesday before seeing French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

He did not answer a question about whether the European Central Bank should become a lender of last resort for euro zone countries but in answer to another question said he saw no need to change the current ordering of the ECB's role. (Reporting By James Mackenzie and Gavin Jones)