By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy is seeking to
raise more long-dated debt, just over two months after it priced
a record-breaking 30-year benchmark and with the ink barely
dried on the country's latest rescue package for its banking
sector.
The sovereign opened books on a 20-year benchmark on Tuesday
on expectations that a strong bid for duration in the market
will trump concerns around its struggling banking sector.
Italy announced the creation of a new fund that will help
recapitalise the country's weakest banks just over a week ago as
it tries to draw a line under its lenders' non-performing loans.
With the European Central Bank's stimulus measures pushing
yields to record lows across the eurozone, investors have been
moving along the curve to meet their return targets.
Italy itself priced a 9bn 30-year note in February, its
largest ever bond via syndication. That bond's yield has fallen
18bp from reoffer to 2.57% on Tuesday morning, according to
Tradeweb.
Last week, France priced a 20-year and a 50-year
dual-tranche deal, generating over 12.5bn of demand for the
20-year tranche and 6.75bn of orders for the 50 year.
Italy's September 2036 bond comes in a month when there are
record levels of redemptions and when the ECB has increased
asset purchases by 20bn a month to 80bn.
"It feels like January at the moment; it's a perfect storm
of factors making for an extremely conducive environment," one
SSA syndicate official told IFR last week.
"I think people are right to be concerned that tighter
spreads and political events such as Brexit and Spanish
elections could disrupt the market in the months to come. This
really is the window to take," he said.
Italy has set initial pricing thoughts of low 40s over the
1.65% March 2032 BTPs, according to a lead.
The issuer is taking indications of interest, and the deal
is expected to price later today, said the lead.
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and
UniCredit are lead managers.
Italy is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+/AL.
