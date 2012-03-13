* Press report said Monti had been asked to head euro group
* Merkel, Monti say Europe must boost growth,
competitiveness
* Italy, Germany to hold inter-ministerial summit in summer
By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, March 13 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti on Tuesday scotched media speculation he
might succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as chairman of the euro group
of euro zone finance ministers, saying he had his hands full
fixing Italy's economic emergency which he stressed is still not
over.
At a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, Monti, who is also economy minister, chose to respond to
a question directed at Merkel about whether she felt he would be
well suited to become chairman of the so-called euro group.
"Do you think the Italian prime minister can take on other
tasks?" Monti asked rhetorically, while adding that the fact
that his name had been put forward in some quarters should be
seen as a positive sign for Italy.
French daily Le Monde reported on Monday that Monti had been
asked by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy to take
over from Juncker, whose term ends in June.
Merkel declined to comment on Juncker's successor, while EU
officials told Reuters on Monday that Monti had not been offered
the job and several candidates were in the frame and it was also
possible that Juncker would carry on for another term.
Monti and Merkel were both at pains not to appear complacent
about the euro zone, stressing the work to be done even though
Greece has avoided the immediate threat of default and market
pressure has eased on countries such as Italy and Spain.
"The euro crisis has shown us our weak points and we want to
resolve those weak points together," Merkel said.
They announced that the two countries would hold a summit
meeting in Italy this summer.
Monti, who is locked in negotiations with trade unions over
a crucial reform of Italy's labor market, said the two leaders
shared the view that the euro zone must continue to focus firmly
on fiscal stability but also pay more attention to growth.
"We are firmly convinced we are not at the end of the path
towards making Europe more competitive," said Merkel, who
praised Monti's "courageous" reform efforts since becoming prime
minister in November as Italy grappled with a spiraling debt
crisis.
Italian benchmark bond yields have since declined to around
5 percent from above 8 percent, partly due to tough austerity
measures and pension reform the former European competition
commissioner rushed through soon after taking office.
However, Monti stressed that while Italy appeared to have
averted a Greek-style financial crisis, it would be fatal to
relax. "We have still not even overcome the emergency," he said.