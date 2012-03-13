ROME, March 13 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti on Tuesday indicated he should not be considered a
candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as chairman of euro
zone finance ministers.
At a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, Monti, who is also Italy's economy minister, chose to
respond to a question directed at Merkel about whether she felt
he would be well-suited to become chairman of the so-called euro
group.
"Do you think the Italian prime minister can take on other
tasks?" Monti asked rhetorically, while adding that the fact
that his name had been put forward in some quarters should be
seen as a positive sign for Italy.
In other remarks, Monti said Italy's economic problems were
far from over even though it seemed it had averted the immediate
danger of a Greek-style financial crisis.
"We have still not even overcome the emergency," Monti said.