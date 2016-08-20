MILAN Aug 20 Italy's EXOR, the
holding company of the Agnelli family, said switching its base
to the Netherlands will make it easier to carry out acquisitions
and raise funds in the future.
EXOR last month announced it would be following in the
footsteps of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - which it
controls with a 29 percent stake and 44 percent of voting rights
- and register as a Dutch company via a cross-border merger.
After fully acquiring its U.S. subsidiary Chrysler to create
the world's seventh-largest car maker, Fiat two years ago took
the politically sensitive decision to shift away from Italy.
In addition to registering in the Netherlands it chose
Britain as its tax domicile and a dual listing in Milan and New
York.
In a document published late on Friday, EXOR detailed the
reasons for following FCA's example.
"The board believes that through a Dutch holding company,
EXOR will enjoy greater flexibility in raising funds or carrying
out acquisitions or strategic investments in the future."
In addition to FCA, EXOR's investments include luxury sports
car maker Ferrari, truck maker CNH Industrial
, re-insurance group ParterRe, the Economist
magazine and Serie A football team Juventus.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by John Stonestreet)