MILAN May 2 Italian prosecutors opened an
investigation on Saturday into rioting in Milan that disrupted
the start of Expo 2015, while opposition parties called on the
interior minister to resign.
Twenty-four hours after the riot, in which cars were
torched, street fittings wrecked and buildings damaged by fire
and defaced by spray paint, much of the visible damage had
already been cleaned up by citizens and municipal workers.
The violence marred the opening day of the Expo, a global
fair focused on the theme of sustainable food production, that
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said would help put a new face on
Italy after years of economic decline.
Milan's anti-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation
into allegations of major acts of vandalism, which carry a
maximum prison sentence of 15 years, against five people who
have been arrested and other as-yet-unknown perpetrators.
With local and regional elections bringing about 17 million
Italians to the ballot box later his month, opposition Northern
League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement both pressed
Interior Minister Angelino Alfano to resign.
Opposition leaders said Alfano, the leader of a centrist
bloc allied with Renzi's Democratic Party, failed to prevent the
violence and damage, despite widespread expectations of trouble.
Most of the protesters marched peacefully, criticising the
Expo as a symbol of waste and corruption.
But when a minority of masked, black-clad protesters began
to throw petrol bombs and set fire to cars and bank branches,
police sought to isolate them instead of rushing in to stop the
destruction with force.
"Four little hooligans with silver spoons in their mouths
will not succeed in ruining the Expo," Renzi said in an
interview with RAI state TV. Police "did their job seriously and
avoided provoking" the demonstrators, Renzi said.
The 5-Star Movement said it would present a motion of no
confidence in parliament against Alfano.
Northern League leader Matteo Salvini called a protest
against the government's handling of the riot, which he called a
"global embarrassment", for Monday in front of Milan's La Scala
opera house.
Officials said they would maintain the reinforced security
measures introduced before the riot, which included almost 4,000
extra police assigned to protect Expo 2015.
