The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Milan, Italian European Presidency, Eurofi Financial Forum
on "Relaunching growth in the current EU economic and regulatory
environment" starts (1200 GMT); ends on Sept. 12. Expected
attendees include ECB board member Peter Praet, European
Commission ECFIN Director General Marco Buti, Intesa Sanpaolo
CEO Carlo Messina, European Commission Director for
Financial Stability Economic and Financial Affairs John
Berrigan, Bank of Italy representative Luigi Federico Signorini,
former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.
ECONOMY
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that the
country's economic growth would be about "zero" this year, a
sign the euro zone's third-biggest economy is struggling to
climb out of its third recession in six years.
DEBT
Treasury sells 8.25 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (367
days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
FIAT
The company said on Wednesday Luca Cordero di Montezemolo
was to step down as chairman of Ferrari on October 13 and would
be replaced by Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne.
FINMECCANICA
The Italian aerospace and defence group said on Tuesday it
was evaluating non-binding offers received from "several
players" interested in the railway units of the group.
IPO
Italy's Intercos has filed a request to list on Milan's
stock exchange, the make-up company founded in 1972 said on
Tuesday.
MEDIASET
Vivendi is considering the purchase of Spanish
group Telefonica's 11 percent stake in Mediaset SpA's
pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Spain's Telefonica is not interested in joining
Brazil's Oi in its bid to buy Tim Participacoes SA
, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.
The Italian phone group is in talks to bring U.S. streaming
video services company Netflix to Italy, La Stampa said.
* UNICREDIT
The lender could enter exclusive talks with one of three
pretenders for a stake in its Pioneer asset management unit on
Monday or a few days thereafter, Il Messaggero said. UniCredit
is prepared to sell up to 50 percent. The offers have been
raised, it said.
Lone Star is offering more money to buy the bad-loan
management platform of UniCredit, compared with the offer put
forward by a consortium comprising Prelios and Fortress
Investment Group, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The lender has
put on sale both the platform and a bad-loan portfolio of its
UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB) and is expected to take
a decision on the buyer by mid-October.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
French insurance group Axa will not enter an
existing shareholder pact within the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said,
citing Chairman Henri de Castries.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
The lender, whose trading was suspended when it was put
under special administration by the Bank of Italy last year, is
expected to return to the bourse by early next year, Il Sole 24
Ore said.
