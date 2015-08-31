The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June retail sales data (0800 GMT) and August
flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
POLITICS
Italy's government has sufficient backing in parliament to
force through a contested reform of the Senate, Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi tells a newspaper, dismissing suggestions he might
have to seek early elections
BOURSE
After Hours trading closed.
COMPANIES
ENI
The Italian energy group announces the discovery of the
largest known gas field in the Mediterranean off the Egyptian
coast, predicting the find could help meet Egypt's gas needs for
decades to come.
Eni is open to selling a stake in the mega gas field to
strengthen its balance sheet, CEO Claudio Descalzi said in an
interview with La Repubblica published on Monday.
SAIPEM
Eni denied a report in Corriere della Sera newspaper that it
was considering demerging from Saipem and sharing its holding
with other shareholders. Such a move would leave state fund
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti as the largest single
shareholder in Eni, Corriere said. Eni said in a statement: "Eni
denies speculation of splitting shares held in Saipem. This is a
solution that is not under study".
ENEL GREEN POWER
The energy company has won a right to sign 20-year energy
supply contracts in Brazil for a total of 553 MW with 3 new
solar projects, and will invest about $600 mln to build the
plants, it said in a statement on Monday.
POPOLARE VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
Popolare di Vicenza is set to raise up to 1.5 billion euros
from investors in a share sale early next year after a
balance-sheet clean-up led to a large first-half net loss and
hammered its capital base.
(*) The bank aims to complete the cash call in the first
quarter of 2016 and is not in a condition to do a tie-up with
another lender, CEO Iorio said in an interview with Corriere
della Sera published on Sunday.
VENETO BANCA
Veneto Banca reported a 213.6 million euro net loss for the
first half on Friday as the unlisted cooperative bank now under
the oversight of the European Central Bank continues to clean up
its balance sheet.
(*) The bank favours Popolare Emilia Romagna as
partner for a potential tie-up, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
The paper said Veneto Banca's capital increase, planned in the
first few months of 2016, could be worth 500-800 million euros.
POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO
Its first-half net result swung to a profit of 0.1 mln
euros.
PIERREL
Its net loss narrowed to 3.2 million euros in the first
half.
BIOERA
Its first-half net loss rose to 1.1 million euros.
IRCE :
Its net profit rose to 4.4 million euros in the first half
from 2.2 million euros a year ago.
RETELIT <LIT.MI >
Its first-half net results swung to a profit of 2.2 million
euros.
BASTOGI
Its first-half net result swung to a loss of 4.3 million
euros.
Noemalife
Its first-half net loss narrows to 1.8 million euros.
BRIOSCHI
Its first-half net result swings to loss of EUR 6.6 million
euros.
ITWAY
Its first-half net loss widens to 428,000 euros.
CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE
Its first-half net loss shrinks to 839,000 euros.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................