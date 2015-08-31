The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June retail sales data (0800 GMT) and August flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

POLITICS

Italy's government has sufficient backing in parliament to force through a contested reform of the Senate, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi tells a newspaper, dismissing suggestions he might have to seek early elections

BOURSE

After Hours trading closed.

COMPANIES

ENI

The Italian energy group announces the discovery of the largest known gas field in the Mediterranean off the Egyptian coast, predicting the find could help meet Egypt's gas needs for decades to come.

Eni is open to selling a stake in the mega gas field to strengthen its balance sheet, CEO Claudio Descalzi said in an interview with La Repubblica published on Monday.

SAIPEM

Eni denied a report in Corriere della Sera newspaper that it was considering demerging from Saipem and sharing its holding with other shareholders. Such a move would leave state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti as the largest single shareholder in Eni, Corriere said. Eni said in a statement: "Eni denies speculation of splitting shares held in Saipem. This is a solution that is not under study".

ENEL GREEN POWER

The energy company has won a right to sign 20-year energy supply contracts in Brazil for a total of 553 MW with 3 new solar projects, and will invest about $600 mln to build the plants, it said in a statement on Monday.

POPOLARE VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Popolare di Vicenza is set to raise up to 1.5 billion euros from investors in a share sale early next year after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a large first-half net loss and hammered its capital base.

(*) The bank aims to complete the cash call in the first quarter of 2016 and is not in a condition to do a tie-up with another lender, CEO Iorio said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Sunday.

VENETO BANCA

Veneto Banca reported a 213.6 million euro net loss for the first half on Friday as the unlisted cooperative bank now under the oversight of the European Central Bank continues to clean up its balance sheet.

(*) The bank favours Popolare Emilia Romagna as partner for a potential tie-up, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The paper said Veneto Banca's capital increase, planned in the first few months of 2016, could be worth 500-800 million euros.

POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO

Its first-half net result swung to a profit of 0.1 mln euros.

PIERREL

Its net loss narrowed to 3.2 million euros in the first half.

BIOERA

Its first-half net loss rose to 1.1 million euros.

IRCE :

Its net profit rose to 4.4 million euros in the first half from 2.2 million euros a year ago.

RETELIT <LIT.MI >

Its first-half net results swung to a profit of 2.2 million euros.

BASTOGI

Its first-half net result swung to a loss of 4.3 million euros.

Noemalife

Its first-half net loss narrows to 1.8 million euros.

BRIOSCHI

Its first-half net result swings to loss of EUR 6.6 million euros.

ITWAY

Its first-half net loss widens to 428,000 euros.

CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE

Its first-half net loss shrinks to 839,000 euros.

