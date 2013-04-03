The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano expressed despair on Tuesday at fierce criticism of his latest plan to end a post-election deadlock that has raised fears of months of instability in the euro zone's third largest economy.

* Cabinet holds meeting on law decree aimed at unblocking billions of euros that the public administration owes to Italian companies.

MILAN- Italian notebook maker Moleskine debuts on Milan stock market.

* ALITALIA, IMMSI

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic is preparing to hold talks with Air-France-KLM and Alitalia on a partnership on routes to Asia, Middle East and Africa, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The consortium CAI, which bought the then-bankrupt Italian airline in 2008, has among its biggest shareholders Intesa Sanpaolo with 8.9 percent, road operator Atlantia with 8.9 percent and holding company IMMSI with 7 percent.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The fall in customer deposits recorded in February has been partly reversed in March, bank's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola was quoted as saying in Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

The Tuscan lender is ready to deduct from taxes the cost of the coupon it will have to pay on the loan received by the state, La Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

* The TAR administrative court meets over an appeal by consumer watchdog Codacons against a state bailout for Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

FIAT

European car sales shrank again in March, threatening more losses for carmakers in the region after a dismal 2012, figures and forecasts suggested on Tuesday.

* MEDIASET

Italy's tax agency is seeking more than 20 million euros in tax payments from the Italian broadcaster, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on Wednesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

A group of Italian investors is ready to stump up over 100 million euros to take control of small cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, which was put under special administration this year.

BANCA GENERALI

Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Tuesday its net inflows were 210 million euros in March compared with net inflows of 203 million euros in February.

MEDIOLANUM

Italy's tax agency seeks around 340 million euros in tax payments from Mediolanum, alleging it did not regularly declare taxes in Italy in 2005, 2006 and 2007, the company said in its 2012 financial results.

Mediolanum said the claims, which involve its Irish subsidiary Mediolanum International Funds, were "illegitimate" and "erroneus".

* ITALIAN BANKS

The Italian tax agency could seek for more tax payments from Italian banks following the case of Mediolanum, Il Messaggero and Il Corriere reported on Wednesday without elaborating.

DOLCE & GABBANA

Italy's Tax Commission has fined fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana 343.4 million euros ($441 million) for tax evasion.

D'AMICO

D'Amico International Shipping AGM- 0900 GMT.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................