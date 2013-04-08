The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ITALY TO PAY 40 BLN EUROS OF STATE DEBT TO COMPANIES

Italy's caretaker government said on Saturday it would pay 40 billion euros ($52 billion) that the state owes to private companies over the next 12 months, while vowing to stick within the European Union's deficit limit.

Payments to companies could begin as soon as the decree is published officially, which is expected as early as Monday.

Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli will meet with the European Union's economics affairs chief Olli Rehn in Brussels on Monday morning to explain the decree. In the afternoon Grilli will meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

* ITALIAN POLITICS

The head of the centre-left Democratic Party Pier Luigi Bersani said in an letter to La Repubblica daily that he is ready to step aside if he is seen as an obstacle to the forming of a government.

TELECOM ITALIA

Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa could end up with a 10 percent stake in Italy's Telecom Italia, if talks over a tie-up between Hutchison's Italian mobile phone business and Telecom Italia are successful, daily La Repubblica reported on Saturday.

Telecom Italia advisors will meet with experts advising Hutchison Whampoa at the beginning of this week to discuss technical aspects of the possible tie-up between the two groups, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

The phone company may be heading for a showdown with frustrated shareholders over an executive pay package plan that risks being rejected at the annual meeting of the former telecom monopoly on April 17.

* PIRELLI

Tyremaker Pirelli plans to offset weakening demand in Europe for its premium tyres by shipping tyres produced in Europe to emerging markets, where demand is growing, said an industry source on Sunday.

The world's fifth-largest tyremaker said on Friday it delayed the presentation of a 2013-2017 business plan to November from May 8, and confirmed its 2013 targets.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL holds its annual shareholders' meeting in Turin on Monday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher's main shareholders have agreed to subscribe their part of a cash call worth 400 million euros, several Italian newspapers reported on Sunday.

RCS Mediagroup main shareholders hold a meeting on Monday.

* MAIRE TECNIMONT

The group said on Monday its board approved a financial reorganisation worth 500 million euros ($651 million) that includes a capital increase of 150 million euros.

IMPREGILO

Gavio group, which owns just under 30 percent of Impregilo, has decided to subscribe to a takeover bid for the construction company launched by Italian builder Salini, Il Messaggero said on Sunday in an unsourced report.

GENERALI

French reinsurance company Scor and an American company are in pole position to buy Generali's U.S. reinsurance activities, Il Sole 24Ore reported on Sunday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Three members of the supervisory board of the Milan-based cooperative bank on Thursday presented an alternative project to the plan aimed at transforming the mid-sized lender in a joint stock company, the head of the board told Reuters on Friday. The board did not discuss the project, he said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The troubled lender should be nationalised to avoid it collapsing, the head of anti-establishment 5-Star movement Beppe Grillo said on Saturday.

Prosecutors in Siena allege that former chairman Giuseppe Mussari and former director general Antonio Vigni falsified the bank's accounts for three years between 2009 and 2011, Corriere della Sera and Il Messaggero rpeorted on Monday.

The Bank of Italy on Monday releases March data on the European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian defence and aerospace group said on Friday it planned to close 25 plants in Italy and Britain and lay off more than 2,500 people at its defence electronics unit Selex ES.

