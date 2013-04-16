The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALY POLITICS

Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani moved closer to agreement on Monday on choosing a new president, a vital step to ending the stalemate created by an inconclusive election in February.

Representatives of state-controlled financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (1430 GMT), banking association ABI (15,30), and Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli (1630 GMT) speak before parliament on a public administration decree.

ITALY DEBT

Italy raised almost 9 billion euros ($11.8 billion)on the first sale day of a new bond aimed at individual investors and said it will close the offering two days ahead of schedule.

BANKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday there was still work to be done in shoring up banks and added that Basel III regulations should be applied internationally.

* ENI

China has shown interest in buying the stake of U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips in a multinational consortium developing Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev said on Tuesday. Eni, a member of the Kashagan consortium, has already said it does not intend to exercise an option to buy the Conoco stake.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy's biggest renewable energy company holds an Investor Day starting 1000 GMT.

ENEL

Moody's said on Monday it had changed the outlook on Enel's Russian unit OGK-5 Ba3 rating to positive.

EXOR

Exor holds a board meeting on its 2012 results.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker holds its annual shareholders meeting.

* PIERREL

Pharmaceutical service provider Pierrel said on Monday it had approved a capital increase of up to 24 million euros to be subscribed before the end of the year.

