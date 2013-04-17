The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement chose a television journalist as its candidate for president on Tuesday and hinted it could co-operate with centre left if she were elected.

ROME- Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi expected to meet.

ITALIAN DEBT

Orders for the new BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors totalled 17.05 billion euros ($22.3 billion) as the treasury closed the offer ahead of schedule on Tuesday because of strong demand.

SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

ROME- State-controlled financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds annual general meeting to approve FY results and appoint board members and top managers.

ITALY- Annual General Meeting (AGM): Amplifon (0800 GMT), Caltagirone Editore (1000 GMT), Geox (0800 GMT), Recordati (0800 GMT).

ITALY- Annual (AGM) and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (EGM): Italcementi (0800 GMT), Telecom Italia (0900 GMT).

Beni Stabili AGM (0900 GMT) and board to appoint executives.

LUXOTTICA

A put seller came into focus in Italy's eyewear maker Luxottica Group < on Tuesday afternoon. The trade involved the sale of 20,000 10.6 percent out-of-the money May $45 strike puts for 8.5 cents to open the largest options position in the name, said Trade Alert president Henry Schwartz. The transaction was similar to a 10-cent April $45 strike put seller that showed up a month ago, but Tuesday's trade is double the size and appears to suggest a strong view that $45 is an attractive price to own shares, Schwartz said.

IMPREGILO, FONDIARIA

Impregilo exits the blue-chip FTSE MIB index on Wednesday, replaced by Fondiaria-Sai.

PRYSMIAN

The company sees a deterioration in the global cables market this year compared to 2012, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Tuesday.

L'ESPRESSO

Standard & Poor's has cut its rating to BB- from BB, with a negative outlook.

ACEA

Paolo Gallo has been appointed chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.

