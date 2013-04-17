The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement chose a television
journalist as its candidate for president on Tuesday and hinted
it could co-operate with centre left if the journalist were
elected.
Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani and former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi are expected to meet in Rome on
Wednesday.
State-controlled financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
(CDP) holds annual general meeting to approve FY results and
appoint board members and top managers.
ITALIAN DEBT
Orders for the new BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors
totalled 17.05 billion euros ($22.3 billion) as the treasury
closed the offer ahead of schedule on Tuesday because of strong
demand.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Early results of a due diligence on 3 Italia, the Italian
mobile phone unit of Hutchison Whampoa which could tie up with
Telecom Italia, shows its adjusted core earnings are around 98
million euros, much lower than the headline figure of 264
million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
The former Italian telecoms monopolist holds its
shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.
* GENERALI
The Italian insurer has made an undisclosed commitment to
invest 300 million euros in private equity funds related to De
Agostini, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.
The commitment was signed when De Agostini, which has a
stake of more than 2 percent in Generali, sold insurer Toro to
Generali, the Italian daily said.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
There was no positive breakthrough in the meeting between
labour unions and the management of Banca Popolare di Milano on
a plan to overhaul the governace of the mid-sized lender, some
Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday.
* ALITALIA, IMMSI
The board of the Italian airline could discuss on Thursday
the early conversion of a bond worth 150 million euros launched
in February, Il Corriere reported on Wednesday.
LUXOTTICA
A put seller came into focus in Italy's eyewear maker
Luxottica Group < on Tuesday afternoon. The trade
involved the sale of 20,000 10.6 percent out-of-the money May
$45 strike puts for 8.5 cents to open the largest options
position in the name, said Trade Alert president Henry
Schwartz.
IMPREGILO, FONDIARIA
Impregilo exits the blue-chip FTSE MIB index on Wednesday,
replaced by Fondiaria-Sai.
* Impregilo is in pole position to win a contract for
building the subway in Doha, Italian daily MF reported on
Wednesday.
PRYSMIAN
The company sees a deterioration in the global cables market
this year compared to 2012, Chief Executive Valerio Battista
said on Tuesday.
L'ESPRESSO
Standard & Poor's has cut its rating to BB- from BB, with a
negative outlook.
ACEA
Paolo Gallo has been appointed chief executive, the company
said on Tuesday.
Main currency report:...............................