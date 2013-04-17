The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement chose a television journalist as its candidate for president on Tuesday and hinted it could co-operate with centre left if the journalist were elected.

Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi are expected to meet in Rome on Wednesday.

State-controlled financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds annual general meeting to approve FY results and appoint board members and top managers.

ITALIAN DEBT

Orders for the new BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors totalled 17.05 billion euros ($22.3 billion) as the treasury closed the offer ahead of schedule on Tuesday because of strong demand.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Early results of a due diligence on 3 Italia, the Italian mobile phone unit of Hutchison Whampoa which could tie up with Telecom Italia, shows its adjusted core earnings are around 98 million euros, much lower than the headline figure of 264 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The former Italian telecoms monopolist holds its shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.

* GENERALI

The Italian insurer has made an undisclosed commitment to invest 300 million euros in private equity funds related to De Agostini, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

The commitment was signed when De Agostini, which has a stake of more than 2 percent in Generali, sold insurer Toro to Generali, the Italian daily said.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

There was no positive breakthrough in the meeting between labour unions and the management of Banca Popolare di Milano on a plan to overhaul the governace of the mid-sized lender, some Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday.

* ALITALIA, IMMSI

The board of the Italian airline could discuss on Thursday the early conversion of a bond worth 150 million euros launched in February, Il Corriere reported on Wednesday.

LUXOTTICA

A put seller came into focus in Italy's eyewear maker Luxottica Group < on Tuesday afternoon. The trade involved the sale of 20,000 10.6 percent out-of-the money May $45 strike puts for 8.5 cents to open the largest options position in the name, said Trade Alert president Henry Schwartz.

IMPREGILO, FONDIARIA

Impregilo exits the blue-chip FTSE MIB index on Wednesday, replaced by Fondiaria-Sai.

* Impregilo is in pole position to win a contract for building the subway in Doha, Italian daily MF reported on Wednesday.

PRYSMIAN

The company sees a deterioration in the global cables market this year compared to 2012, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Tuesday.

L'ESPRESSO

Standard & Poor's has cut its rating to BB- from BB, with a negative outlook.

ACEA

Paolo Gallo has been appointed chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................