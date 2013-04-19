The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italy's parliament failed to elect a new state president in the first two votes on Thursday, with a centre-left rebellion against leader Pier Luigi Bersani torpedoing his official candidate and prolonging political stalemate.

Bersani told reporters he would meet the centre-left electors to decide their next move ahead of a third vote on Friday morning. After that vote, a simple majority is required to elect a new president.

A third round of voting to elect a new President will take place on Friday morning starting 0800 GMT

IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Thursday Minera Panama has cancelled a contract for the 'Mina del Cobre' project in Panama with a total value of $560 million.

Italian builder Salini, continues re-opening of takeover offer on Impregilo shares; ends on April 24

FIAT

Carmaker Chairman John Elkann attends news conference in Milan to present agreement between Agnelli Foundation and Bocconi University.

TOD'S

The Italian shoemaker holds annual general meeting.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

RCS Mediagroup, the publishing house that owns influential Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, has signed an agreement with trade unions to lay off 70 journalists, a union source said on Friday.

* ITALIAN BANKS

Bank of Italian is open to evaluate a plan to tackle doubtfull loans at Italian banks through a common market mechanism, IL Sole 24Ore reported on Friday citing central bank official Federico Signorini.

BOND AUCTION

Treasury announces zero coupon bonds and eurozone index-linked bonds to be auctioned on April 24.

