The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS
Italy's parliament failed to elect a new state president in
the first two votes on Thursday, with a centre-left rebellion
against leader Pier Luigi Bersani torpedoing his official
candidate and prolonging political stalemate.
Bersani told reporters he would meet the centre-left
electors to decide their next move ahead of a third vote on
Friday morning. After that vote, a simple majority is required
to elect a new president.
A third round of voting to elect a new President will take
place on Friday morning starting 0800 GMT
IMPREGILO
The Italian builder said on Thursday Minera Panama has
cancelled a contract for the 'Mina del Cobre' project in Panama
with a total value of $560 million.
Italian builder Salini, continues re-opening of takeover
offer on Impregilo shares; ends on April 24
FIAT
Carmaker Chairman John Elkann attends news conference in
Milan to present agreement between Agnelli Foundation and
Bocconi University.
TOD'S
The Italian shoemaker holds annual general meeting.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
RCS Mediagroup, the publishing house that owns influential
Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, has signed an agreement
with trade unions to lay off 70 journalists, a union source said
on Friday.
* ITALIAN BANKS
Bank of Italian is open to evaluate a plan to tackle
doubtfull loans at Italian banks through a common market
mechanism, IL Sole 24Ore reported on Friday citing central bank
official Federico Signorini.
BOND AUCTION
Treasury announces zero coupon bonds and eurozone
index-linked bonds to be auctioned on April 24.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................