The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICS

The Italian parliament on Saturday re-elected 87-year-old President Giorgio Napolitano to serve a second term in an attempt to resolve the political stalemate left by February's inconclusive election.

The re-election of Italy's president has raised the prospect of an end to the two months of political stalemate that have followed the general election, with a move to form a government foreseen within days.

ITALIAN DEBT

Treasury to announce sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 26.

FINMECCANICA

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA and a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA said on Friday they had ended talks to make helicopters in Brazil without reaching a deal.

PARMALAT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Companies hold shareholders meeting. Parmalat also to hold board meeting at 0730 GMT.

UBI BANCA

Shareholders named Andrea Moltrasio as new Chairman.

SAFILO

Board meets on on Q1 results, conference call at 1600 GMT.

IMPREGILO

Re-opening of takeover offer on Impregilo shares by builder Salini ends on April 24.

TREVI

Company holds analysts presentation on full year results at 1500 GMT.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................